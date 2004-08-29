Skip to main contentAccess keys helpA-Z index

[an error occurred while processing this directive]
watch listen BBC Sport BBC Sport
UK version International version About the versions|Low graphics|Help
 
Sport Homepage
 
Olympics 2004
Results
Medals Table
Archery
Athletics
Badminton
Baseball
Basketball
Boxing
Canoeing
Cycling
Equestrian
Fencing
Football
Gymnastics
Handball
Hockey
Martial Arts
Modern Pentathlon
Rowing
Sailing
Shooting
Softball
Swimming
Table Tennis
Tennis
Triathlon
Volleyball
Weightlifting
Wrestling
Venues Guide
Photo Galleries
BBC Coverage
History
Herculympics
Jigsaw Game
Have Your Say
---------------
Fun and Games
Question of Sport
CHOOSE A SPORT
RELATED BBC SITES
Last Updated: Sunday, 29 August, 2004, 14:45 GMT 15:45 UK
E-mail this to a friend Printable version
Rogge hails Athens success
Jacque Rogge, head of the IOC
Rogge also warned there could be more positive drugs test to come
Olympics chief Jacques Rogge heaped praise on Greek organisers and declared the Athens Games an all-round success.

Television ratings are 15% up from the 2000 Games in Sydney, while ticket sales have topped figures from the Seoul and Barcelona Olympics.

"The organisation was outstanding and we had competitions in state-of-the-art venues," said Rogge, who described the security precautions as "flawless".

"They really did a fantastic job. I am very, very happy about the Games.

"We have discovered a new Greece. Greece was great for the Games.

Greece bids Games farewell

"These have been unforgettable dream Games. These Games were held in peace and brotherhood. These were the Games where it became increasingly difficult to cheat and where clean athletes were better protected."

Rogge's predecessor Juan Antonio Samaranch had hailed the 2000 Games in Sydney as the greatest Olympiad ever.

But Rogge gave a diplomatic response when asked whether the Athens Games were better.

Have your say on Five Live

He said: "You cannot compare Games that are held at different times and in different countries."

But despite all the praise, Rogge sent a chilling warning there could be more positive drug tests than the 22 recorded so far in Athens.

"The list is probably not over," said the Belgian. "You have 10,500 athletes in the Olympic village, you do not have 10,500 saints. You will always have cheats."

The combined performances of China, Japan and South Korea also impressed Rogge, who described their efforts as the "awakening of Asia" and an ominous sign for the rest of the world ahead of the 2008 Games in Beijing.

Academy: Meet the Olympics' unsung heroes


E-mail this to a friend Printable version


Links to more Olympics 2004 stories


 
Olympic Games 2004

REVIEW OF THE GAMES
Greece bids Games farewell
Rogge hails Athens success
GB heroes back home
Final medals table
The defining images

Phelps' star shines brightest
An emotional rollercoaster
The battle against drugs
Full marks to Athens
China on the march

TEAM GB
Britain's roll of honour
Mission accomplished?
The highs and lows
Athletics: set fair or on the rocks?
Will swimmers deliver next time?

INTERNET LINKS
Athens 2004
IOC
British Olympic Association
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external internet sites

ALSO IN THIS SECTION
Greece bids Games farewell
Rogge hails Athens success
GB Olympic team back home
Pinsent looks ahead to 2012

E-mail services | Sport on mobiles/PDAs

MMIX
Back to top
Sport Homepage | Football | Cricket | Rugby Union | Rugby League | Tennis | Golf | Motorsport | Boxing | Athletics | Snooker | Horse Racing | Cycling | Paralympics | US Sport | Other Sport | Olympics 2004

Scores & Fixtures | Have Your Say | Photo Galleries | TV/Radio Listings

Sport Relief 2004 | Fun and Games | Question of Sport | BBC Sport Plus

Northern Ireland | Scotland | Wales

BBC Sport Academy >> | BBC News >> | BBC Weather >>
About the BBC | News sources | Privacy & Cookies Policy | Contact us
banner watch listen bbc sport